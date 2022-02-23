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COLLECTIVE INTELLIGENCE IS REINCARNATING
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73 views • February 23, 2022
Consciousness operates and collaborates with the light and love energy, this is the highest form of spiritual attainment we are to achieve, anything outside of this is not working with the consciousness frequency.
Chakra clearing meditation.
To understand your very essence of who and what you are, and what is about to occur, refer to my video
https://rumble.com/vumuc2-dimensions-of-consciousness.html
Or readable text on my blog http://suzannemassee.blog/2022/02/23/dimensions-of-consciousness-%ef%bf%bc/
https://www.suzannemassee.com
http://www.suzannemassee.blog
Chakra clearing meditation.
To understand your very essence of who and what you are, and what is about to occur, refer to my video
https://rumble.com/vumuc2-dimensions-of-consciousness.html
Or readable text on my blog http://suzannemassee.blog/2022/02/23/dimensions-of-consciousness-%ef%bf%bc/
https://www.suzannemassee.com
http://www.suzannemassee.blog
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