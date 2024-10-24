Bible calendar never used Romes week

Ultimate chronological evidence from scripture alone proves Romes week was never used by Moses or Messiah. The true ‘sign of Jonah’ unlocks calendar found hidden in the TaNaK and Bryth Hadashah (N.T.).

In the last days the lost calendar of Lam 1:4 & 2:6 would be restore to the lost sheep of the House of Israel (Math 15:24). This discovery has largely gone un-noticed by the false religions of Christianity & Judaism, it has been offered to most well known Messianic ministries to none effect. It is now up to you as an individual to seek out this truth or be cast out of the Kingdom with these lying Pastors and false teachers who teach calendar errors.

Every date in scripture (that are days of the month) plus hundreds of events of the Patriach’s and Prophets has been placed back on their self-same days. End time discovery sets a warning to come out of all falsehoods or suffer the eternal consequences. There will be no safety in the coming judgments in false man-made calendar, whether the Jewish calendar, the Enock, Zadok, Creators calendar, the Cepher calendar and more are ALL found false attempts to restore the lost biblical calendar. “Come out of her my people”, but come out of what? Romes week is Mystery Babylon!

Link to e-book one:

https://drive.proton.me/urls/44PTFPV27R#ydBD7EG0Si5P

Link to the free pdf calendar:

https://drive.proton.me/urls/FJZ3MHKNA4#dhZOxs6bGNf3