Just the News: John Solomon | The Top 10 Key Revelations from the Biden Corruption Scandal
John Solomon explains the key takeaways from the newly released FBI memo detailing an alleged bribery scheme involving Ukrainian gas company Burisma and Joe and Hunter Biden.
Watch LIVE➡ bit.ly/plutorav
Watch more #JustTheNewsNoNoise with @jsolomonReports and @AmandaHead here: https://americasvoice.news/video/65541/?related=playlist
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.