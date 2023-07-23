Create New Account
John Solomon | The Top 10 Key Revelations from the Biden Corruption Scandal
Just the News: John Solomon | The Top 10 Key Revelations from the Biden Corruption Scandal


John Solomon explains the key takeaways from the newly released FBI memo detailing an alleged bribery scheme involving Ukrainian gas company Burisma and Joe and Hunter Biden.


