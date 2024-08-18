A SIEVE AND A PRAYER - ISRAEL'S "IRON DOME"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THE FACTS ARE NOT KIND
The Cradle articles
https://thecradle.co/articles/cracks-in-the-dome-israels-security-mirage
https://thecradle.co/articles/how-hezbollahs-advanced-missiles-challenge-israeli-air-dominance
https://thecradle.co/articles-id/25555
MIT Review - https://www.technologyreview.com/2014/07/10/172100/israeli-rocket-defense-system-is-failing-at-crucial-task-expert-analysts-say/
Armstrong STUDY (April 2018) - https://academic.oup.com/jogss/article/3/2/113/4964794?login=false
Tehran Times (August 2018) - https://www.tehrantimes.com/news/426498/Iron-dome-from-mythology-to-falsehood
The Iron Dome System Is a Monument to Israel’s Hubris (Jacobin) -
https://jacobin.com/2021/05/israel-military-iron-dome-system-high-tech-hubris-missile-defense-palestine
Mirrored - Remarque88
