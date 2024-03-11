Trafficking Pipeline Worth Billions Says Tennessee Mayoral Candidate - Gabrielle Hanson

Gabrielle Hanson is likely well-known to Tennessee natives as last year’s mayoral candidate for Franklin. She shares her intense story about how the race went down - and why. Gabrielle is an award-winning realtor and former elected official who strongly alleges that she has evidence that suggests there is a human trafficking pipeline between Tennessee and Arizona that is worth billions of dollars. She also claims that many lawmakers and so-called “conservative” officials are involved. She called Tennessee “ground zero” for human trafficking and alleged that judges, tax officials, and elected officials are deeply involved in the operation. Gabrielle further lays out the red flags of explicit “pride” events and why she strongly opposes them, and explains her fight against the media narrative.
TAKEAWAYS
Gabrielle alleges that a certain media group in Tennessee was allegedly paid to run negative stories against her by political groups
Human trafficking is becoming a growing problem in America and our leaders are “turning a blind eye” or involved in it themselves
The illegal immigration crisis in America is contributing to a massive uptick in child sex trafficking
Gabrielle says that there is a direct link between Maricopa County, Arizona, and Williams County, Tennessee in human trafficking
