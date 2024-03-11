Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Trafficking Pipeline Worth Billions Says Tennessee Mayoral Candidate - Gabrielle Hanson
channel image
Counter Culture Mom
335 Subscribers
Shop now
31 views
Published 18 hours ago

Gabrielle Hanson is likely well-known to Tennessee natives as last year’s mayoral candidate for Franklin. She shares her intense story about how the race went down - and why. Gabrielle is an award-winning realtor and former elected official who strongly alleges that she has evidence that suggests there is a human trafficking pipeline between Tennessee and Arizona that is worth billions of dollars. She also claims that many lawmakers and so-called “conservative” officials are involved. She called Tennessee “ground zero” for human trafficking and alleged that judges, tax officials, and elected officials are deeply involved in the operation. Gabrielle further lays out the red flags of explicit “pride” events and why she strongly opposes them, and explains her fight against the media narrative.



TAKEAWAYS


Gabrielle alleges that a certain media group in Tennessee was allegedly paid to run negative stories against her by political groups


Human trafficking is becoming a growing problem in America and our leaders are “turning a blind eye” or involved in it themselves


The illegal immigration crisis in America is contributing to a massive uptick in child sex trafficking


Gabrielle says that there is a direct link between Maricopa County, Arizona, and Williams County, Tennessee in human trafficking



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Download the CCM App: https://bit.ly/3VC4D2X

Globalist Elites Discuss ‘Disease X’ Article: https://bit.ly/4bprWXc

Drug Cartel Money Trail video: https://bit.ly/3w7LAGO

Covenant Eyes: https://counterculturemom.com/victory/


🔗 CONNECT WITH GABRIELLE HANSON

Website: https://gabrielleformayor.com/


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

RogersHood Apothecary (get 10% off with code TINA):

https://www.rogershood.com/?coupon=tina

Capstone Legacy: https://capstonelegacy.org/

Institute For Creation Research: https://www.icr.org/

Jase Medical (get a discount with code TINA): https://bit.ly/JaseCCM


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


Keywords
healingarizonasexualtennesseechild traffickinghumanlawmakerhandlerabuseremotional abusetina griffincounter culture mom showgabrielle hanson

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket