Kari Lake is willing to fight back against the media and that’s why people love her.

Quote by Mercedes Schlapp:"Could we see a Senator or Vice President @KariLake in the future?
She is one of the most effective communicators that we’ve seen since Ronald Reagan.
She’s willing to fight back against the media and that’s why people love her. "
@mercedesschlapp
https://x.com/KariLake/status/1707244627567448255?s=20
Kari Lake responds:
"Thank you for your kind words, Mercedes Schlapp!
I'm just doing everything I can to save our country for our children.
I can't wait to join you &Matt at the next CPAC!"
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.