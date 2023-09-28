Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Kari Lake is willing to fight back against the media and that’s why people love her.
channel image
GalacticStorm
2137 Subscribers
Shop now
29 views
Published 17 hours ago

Quote by Mercedes Schlapp:"Could we see a Senator or Vice President @KariLake in the future?

She is one of the most effective communicators that we’ve seen since Ronald Reagan.

She’s willing to fight back against the media and that’s why people love her. "

@mercedesschlapp

https://x.com/KariLake/status/1707244627567448255?s=20


Kari Lake responds:

"Thank you for your kind words, Mercedes Schlapp!

I'm just doing everything I can to save our country for our children.

I can't wait to join you &Matt at the next CPAC!"


Keywords
arizonagop debatenewsmaxkari lake

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket