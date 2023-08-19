Create New Account
ARSON IS NOT CLIMATE CHANGE, WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE RAGING FIRES IN CANADA & THE US!!!
Alex Hammer
As more fires continue to start and rage on in both Canada and the US many people are blaming “climate change” despite arrests that are literally being made for arson.


In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth looks at the latest potential causes of the Canadian and US “wildfires” that are currently showing no signs of slowing.


Sources:

https://twitter.com/DVATW/status/1692798585979519328

https://twitter.com/TPostMillennial/status/1692625691731177537

https://twitter.com/BGatesIsaPyscho/status/1692534915072413757

https://twitter.com/ProfanityNewz/status/1692736190766625013

https://twitter.com/610Mike/status/1692383451633320279

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12422197/Canada-wildfire-jumped-lake-grows-FOLD-24-hours.html

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/aug/19/canada-wildfires-british-columbia-in-state-of-emergency-as-19000-flee-yellowknife-fire

https://www.zerohedge.com/weather/four-largest-emergency-evacuation-underway-canada-wildfires-spread

https://themessenger.com/news/thousands-ordered-to-evacuate-as-wildfires-roar-through-washington-state?utm_source=flipboard&utm_content=dwberk%2Fmagazine%2FUS+President


The TRUTH About The Maui Land Grabs And What May Have CAUSED The Fires!!!

https://pressfortruth.ca/the-truth-about-the-maui-land-grabs-and-what-may-have-caused-the-fires/

https://cabinradio.ca/142067/news/yellowknife/two-arson-incidents-in-yellowknife-four-people-charged-two-sought/

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/north/4-youths-charged-with-arson-related-to-tuesday-night-fire-in-yellowknife-1.6937968

https://bc.ctvnews.ca/suspected-human-caused-wildfire-prompts-evacuations-in-b-c-s-south-okanagan-1.6525622?utm_source=flipboard&utm_content=topic%2Fcanadiannews

https://wildfiresituation.nrs.gov.bc.ca/incidents?fireYear=2023&incidentNumber=K52813

Arson or Climate Change? A Deep Dive on The WEST COAST WILDFIRES with Press For Truth!!!

https://pressfortruth.ca/arson-or-climate-change-a-deep-dive-on-the-west-coast-wildfires-with-press-for-truth/

https://www.newswars.com/facebook-and-fbi-wage-infowar-on-west-coast-wildfire-arson-conspiracy-theories/

A New Religion That’ll Bring Ya To Your Knees…

https://pressfortruth.ca/a-new-religion-thatll-bring-ya-to-your-knees/

Canada Day Cancelled? THESE Are The People Who Want THE CHURCHES TO BURN!!!

https://pressfortruth.ca/canada-day-cancelled-these-are-the-people-who-want-the-churches-to-burn/

https://twitter.com/DanDicksPFT/status/1692951081377218698

Climate Lockdowns Are Here But What Caused The Fires? Press For Truth Delves “Into The Fire”

https://pressfortruth.ca/climate-lockdowns-are-here-but-what-caused-the-fires-press-for-truth-delves-into-the-fire/


👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weaponhttps://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf

👉 ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos

👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf


Shared from and subscribe to:

Press For Truth

https://www.bitchute.com/profile/bQg5w9ezaMVR/


