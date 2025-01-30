CHP Talks: Lloyd Leugner—Exposing the Lies about Grid-Scale Storage Batteries!

January 30, 2025: My guest this week is Lloyd “Tex” Leugner. Lloyd served 15 years in the Canadian Army, including 3 peacekeeping missions, then ran a business in Cochrane, Alberta for 30 years helping businesses improve the maintenance of their heavy equipment. In 2012, he received the Queen's Diamond Jubilee Medal and in 2018 he received the Sovereign's Medal for Volunteers in honour of his work helping veterans who suffer from PTSD. Today he works with the Cochrane Freedom Alliance, seeking to defend freedom in Canada and to expose the lies of the mainstream media regarding green energy, pandemic protocols, globalism and many other topics.







