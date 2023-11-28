Quo Vadis





Nov 26, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for November 25, 2023





Dear children, onward along the path I have pointed out to you and seek ye souls for Jesus.





With your examples and words, show that ye belong to My Son Jesus.





Turn away from the world that enslaves you and conducts you to perdition.





I ask you to be men and women of prayer.





Humanity is sick and only in Jesus will it find salvation.





You have a great reserve of goodness in your hearts, but do not be ye afraid.





Bear witness that the things of the world are not for you.





You are walking towards a future of great division and few will remain firm in the faith.





Be attentive!





Love and defend the truth.





When all seems lost, you will see the Mighty Hand of God act in favour of the righteous.





Courage!





Give your best to the mission the Lord has entrusted to you.





Your reward will be great.





At this moment, I make fall from Heaven upon you an extraordinary shower of graces.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Our Lady Queen of Peace gave the following similar message to Pedro Regis on August 8, 2020:





Dear children, courage.





You are not alone.





I love you and I walk with you.





I know each one of you by name and I will pray to my Jesus for you.





I ask you to continue to pray.





Humanity is sick and needs to be healed. Return to Him who is your Sole and True Savior.





Turn away from everything that keeps you from My Son Jesus.





Devote part of your time to prayer.





Accept the Gospel of My Jesus and be faithful to the true Magisterium of His Church.





You are heading towards a future of doubts and uncertainties.





Great confusion will spread everywhere and the faith will be present in few hearts.





The enemies’ actions will cause great discord among the Children of God.





The smoke of the devil will cause great spiritual blindness and many of My poor children will drink the bitter cup of pain.





Give me your hands and I will lead you to victory.





Onward in defense of the truth.





This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to gather you here once more.





I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Be at peace.





