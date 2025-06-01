Current Practice Share | "Meditation Q & A With Wendy Nash” #32

In this thirty-second installment of the ongoing live series with Wendy Nash inquiring into meditation practice on and off the cushion we plan to share our current (meditation) practices. Stuff like what they are, for how long we've been doing them, how they are going, why we are doing them, etc. asking each other (specific) questions about our practices.





Wendy brings up lack and worthiness and explore how types of conceit play into this. There is talk of ambiguous loss and how reflecting regularly on loss can help. I mention samatha practice and Wendy mentions Rob Burbea in light of jhana. Wendy passes on an angle of the second Noble Truth as something somewhat akin to selfing and shares that acknowledging ease from others is at the heart of her metta practice. And actually, by the size and smell of it, during the show it was likely a sewer pumping truck instead of a trash truck! Of course we welcome questions about meditation practice before, during and after the Q & As





*There's naturally an ongoing open call for meditation (related) questions for the (roughly) monthly "Meditation Q & A" either by the various social media means listed; integratingpresence[at]protonmail.com or just showing to type/ask live.*





Background:

Regular, current and past visitors to Integrating Presence may recall the monthly series "Ask Us Anything" I did with Denny K Miu from August 2020 until January 2022 -- partially including and continuing on with Lydia Grace as co-host for awhile until March 2022.





For a few months thereafter I did various Insight Timer live events exploring potential new directions and/or a continuation of the Ask Us Anything format while weaving in other related teachings to these events.





Then, after chats with meditation coach Wendy Nash, it became clear to start a new collaboration similar to "Ask Us Anything" simply and clearly called "Meditation Q & A" especially due to the original intent of the Ask Us Anything's being "discussions about meditation and related topics."





Original blog post: https://integratingpresence.com/2025/05/14/current-practice-share-meditation-q-and-a-32/