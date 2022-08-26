Worldwide Supplier For Lugols Iodine Solution 5% (6.25mg Per Drop): https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine5.html





Worldwide Supplier For Lugols Iodine Solution 50% (50mg Per Drop): https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine50.html





How to Perform the Iodine Patch Test - https://bit.ly/31zPskL

Why You Need Mega Doses Of Iodine! - https://www.bitchute.com/video/jVyEsT3D8qWe/

The Iodine Mega Dose Protocol With Co Factors - V2.0 - https://www.bitchute.com/video/zNSutS0Ii3vG/





The Article I Read The Science From: https://drsircus.com/cancer/the-end-of-antibiotics/#_edn2





Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html





Iodine The Best Antibiotic Alternative - (Science Based)





One of the most widely prescribed pharmaceuticals is antibiotics which have been proven to cause chronic health issues, sudden cardiac arrest, and even death in people due to them wiping out all types of bacteria in the body good and bad.





But I wanted to share with you all in this video one of the best alternatives to prescribed antibiotics and that is Iodine, it is proven by scientific research to kill all types of bacteria including gram negative and gram positive bacteria, pathogens, and even things such as protozoa, fungus, mycobacteria, etc very rapidly.





In this video I go into depth on everything mentioned above, I make a comparison between prescribed antibiotics and Iodine as an antibiotic which is based on science and much more.





Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan

(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan





Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS





The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY





The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz





The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/