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Iodine The Best Antibiotic Alternative - (Science Based)
One of the most widely prescribed pharmaceuticals is antibiotics which have been proven to cause chronic health issues, sudden cardiac arrest, and even death in people due to them wiping out all types of bacteria in the body good and bad.
But I wanted to share with you all in this video one of the best alternatives to prescribed antibiotics and that is Iodine, it is proven by scientific research to kill all types of bacteria including gram negative and gram positive bacteria, pathogens, and even things such as protozoa, fungus, mycobacteria, etc very rapidly.
In this video I go into depth on everything mentioned above, I make a comparison between prescribed antibiotics and Iodine as an antibiotic which is based on science and much more.
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