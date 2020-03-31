This lock-down is a PLANNED Economic Hardship

This is a planned economic hardship - to get people on their knees so they beg for the Government to bail them out with money, food etc. for complete dependence on them and not through the businesses they created or worked for all these years.



Right now the death numbers are not adding up - so they will incorporate 5G while we are locked down - then the deaths will happen all in the name of Covid-19, then it will "look" real.

When they play that card, and they will soon - it will become surreal.



If the government controls the food, water, minerals, and all our God-given supplies - they know they can do to us what they want. That is the goal make no mistake - this is hard to swallow but research all things while you still can and you will find the truth. It will set you free.



We need to stand together or we will fall alone. Have no fear because they feed off our fear. Knowledge will empower us and we need to stand up and say no to this tyranny and control. We are strong together people. There are only a few at the top creating this fear. We can take our world back - together - because power is in numbers, not the few.