YOUR APOCALYPSE WILL RESUME AFTER THIS BRIEF MESSAGE
568 views
Published 16 hours ago

WHAT'S GOING ON RIGHT NOW IS COMPLICATED BUT OBVIOUS
Mohammed Bin Salman calls for an end to violence in Gaza - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_TRwcTVm_NU
SAUDI DEFENCE MINISTER READS THE RIOT ACT - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mCdOoEynp3M
RUSSIAN ENVOY TO U.N. - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mmkCe3g4vJc
CARRIER ON "HOLD" - https://news.usni.org/2023/11/03/uss-gerald-r-ford-uss-dwight-d-eisenhower-operate-together-in-eastern-med
VIDEO CARRIER ARTICLE - https://news.usni.org/2023/10/23/uss-dwight-d-eisenhower-midway-across-atlantic-en-route-to-the-middle-east
BATTLE GROUP - https://www.c2f.usff.navy.mil/Press-Room/News-Stories/Article/3292624/bataan-amphibious-ready-group26th-marine-expeditionary-unit-complete-preliminar/

Mirrored - Remarque88

Keywords
genocideglobalismapocalypse

