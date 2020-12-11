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+++++𝔽𝕦𝕖𝕝 𝔸𝕘𝕟𝕠𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕔 ℤ𝕖𝕣𝕠 𝔼𝕞𝕚𝕤𝕤𝕚𝕠𝕟 𝔼𝕟𝕘𝕚𝕟𝕖 [𝔽.𝔸.ℤ.𝔼.] - CleanBurn demo
NEW FRONTIER TECHNOLOGY GROUP
NEW FRONTIER TECHNOLOGY GROUP
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14 views • December 11, 2020
Fuel Agnostic Zero Emission engine [𝔽.𝔸.ℤ.𝔼.] - High Efficiency, Maximal Performance, Fuel Agnostic, Non-Polluting, Torque/Power Dense Technology

Out-Of-The-Box Solution to Old I.C.E. Problems:

The game-changing 𝔽𝕦𝕖𝕝 𝔸𝕘𝕟𝕠𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕔 ℤ𝕖𝕣𝕠 𝔼𝕞𝕚𝕤𝕤𝕚𝕠𝕟 © [FAZE ©] engine tech best solves issues present in previous internal combustion engine designs by transforming the old paradigm into a quiet, low cost, torque dense, efficient, on-the-go liquid and gas fuel-flexible, non-polluting solution for power generation of all scales and for transportation including aircraft, trucks, rail, ships, construction, military, off-road vehicles and robots.

Conservatively speaking, the AFTC delivers better than 25% fuel efficiency improvement over gasoline engines, more than 15% for Diesel engines at any speed/load, not just at one optimal operating point [where others claim their performance. Yes, you can throw away the old 'Brake Specific Fuel Consumption Maps/Graphs’ (the Island). Conventional hybrid vehicles could use the FAZE engine any time, not just at optimal speed (i.e. not much need for an e-hybrid or battery EV/plane).]. Real world driving cycle savings could be an additional 25% higher. The simple native/built-in, low cost non-electric 𝕊𝕦𝕡𝕖𝕣ℍ𝕪𝕓𝕣𝕚𝕕© & 𝕊𝕦𝕡𝕖𝕣ℍ-ℍ𝕪𝕓𝕣𝕚𝕕2© feature can add more than an additional 95% increase for a combined fuel efficiency increase well over 100% compared to legacy vehicles, obviating the basic need for expensive hybrids/EVs. All this can be done without a transmission unit.

The fuel agnostic technology uses any liquid or gaseous fuel [natural gas/RNG at home!!!] including biofuels, gasified municipal/agriculture waste or coal and hydrogen, even if old or unprocessed. Switch fuels instantly on the fly or employ the native concurrent multi-fuel capability. Unlike EVs, it enables fueling anywhere, any time, …fast, without restrictions and …without infrastructure changes.

Offers non-polluting, low heat, noise and CO2 output without costly after-treatments or muffler, but can have a negative carbon footprint with hydrogen, renewable/biofuels or gasified municipal/agricultural/forest waste [or coal].

===
CO2 life cycle production comparisons - The Contradictions of Battery Operated Vehicles | https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S1E8SQde5rk

Why Gas Engines Are Far From Dead - Biggest EV Problems
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hatav_Rdnno

No, Electric Cars Will Not 'Save the Planet' From Climate Change https://townhall.com/tipsheet/elliebufkin/2020/03/17/no-electric-cars-will-not-save-the-planet-from-climate-change-n2564306

Unfortunately no EV/hybrid/FC has value from the start as they don't solve the CO2 issue they are intended to fix = scam

While the Supertuck program struggles we have 2 solutions https://dieselnet.com/news/2020/07supertruck.php

https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/%E2%84%82-maximal-performance-fuel-agnostic-non-polluting-milan-k-/

#NFTG #DisruptingTheDisruptors© #FAZED©
Keywords
environmentclimate changeair pollutionenergytechnologydieselultra efficient enginegreen engineevselectric vehiclehybrid vehiclesustainability emissionshydrogen transportation
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