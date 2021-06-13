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THE ANTI-WHITE INDOCTRINATION OF SCHOOL CHILDREN (MUST WATCH / SHARE / RE-UPLOAD)
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21 views • June 13, 2021
Very Disturbing. This Documents the Terrible Psychological Abuse White School Children Are Suffering in the Marxist Indoctrination Camps More Commonly Known as the "Public Schooling System"
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