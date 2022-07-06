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Moloch Plans to Starve Us 06/07/2022
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192 views • June 07, 2022
Pastor Stan shares an in depth article how Globalists are taking over the food system. It's part of their plan to control you. "Who controls the food supply, controls the people". This statement has been made by Henry Kissinger many years ago, and we are starting to see how the Moloch and Baal worshipers are creating a food shortage in order to control every person on the planet. This has been confirmed by a dream given to Vicki Goforth Parnell called "The Mark", where she saw how people would gladly accept the Mark of the Beast to eat and feed their families.
00:00 Globalists are Taking over the Food System
08:46 Revealing God’s Treasure
13:08 Food Security is Undermined by Patentable Food
16:40 Bill Gates on Droughts and Farms
20:12 Global Grain Stock
23:47 The Mark
30:32 Genetically Modified Food
35:41 One World Food Store
38:30 Norway to Track all Food Purchases
39:30 Joseph’s Kitchen
Visit us online at:
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Order "Revealing God's Truth" DVD & Book here:
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Order Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:
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Become a Ministry Member here:
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Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:
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Email Pastor Stan:
[email protected]
Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/GODS-WARNING-TO-AMERICA/productinfo/B-GWA01/
Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"
Now Shipping:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/MISS-THE-MARK/productinfo/B-MTM01/
Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/THE-SECRET-DOOR-TO-UNDERSTAND-BIBLE-PROPHECY/productinfo/B-SECRET/
Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/WHAT-IT-TAKES-TO-BE-A-PROPHET/productinfo/B-PROPHET/
EMP Shields:
http://www.empshield.com
Promo Code: Prophecy
Berkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112
00:00 Globalists are Taking over the Food System
08:46 Revealing God’s Treasure
13:08 Food Security is Undermined by Patentable Food
16:40 Bill Gates on Droughts and Farms
20:12 Global Grain Stock
23:47 The Mark
30:32 Genetically Modified Food
35:41 One World Food Store
38:30 Norway to Track all Food Purchases
39:30 Joseph’s Kitchen
Visit us online at:
http://www.prophecyclub.com
Thank you for supporting our Ministry:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/support
For Tithes and Offerings please visit:
https://donorbox.org/spirit-of-prophecy-church
Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:
https://www.josephskitchen.com/
Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:
https://www.watchprophecyclub.com/catalog
Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy Club
To buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:
http://www.CornerstoneAssetMetals.com
Promo Code: Mention Prophecy Club
Order "Revealing God's Truth" DVD & Book here:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/REVEALING-GODS-TREASURE-DVD-BOOK/productinfo/G-RGT01/
Order Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/SHEKINAH-NOT-RIGHT-Exposing-Lie-of-Shekinah-Glory/productinfo/B-SG/
Become a Ministry Member here:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/ministry-membership
Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:
http://www.spiritofprophecychurch.com/smileamazon
Email Pastor Stan:
[email protected]
Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/GODS-WARNING-TO-AMERICA/productinfo/B-GWA01/
Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"
Now Shipping:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/MISS-THE-MARK/productinfo/B-MTM01/
Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/THE-SECRET-DOOR-TO-UNDERSTAND-BIBLE-PROPHECY/productinfo/B-SECRET/
Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/WHAT-IT-TAKES-TO-BE-A-PROPHET/productinfo/B-PROPHET/
EMP Shields:
http://www.empshield.com
Promo Code: Prophecy
Berkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112
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