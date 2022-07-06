Moloch Plans to Starve Us 06/07/2022

Pastor Stan shares an in depth article how Globalists are taking over the food system. It's part of their plan to control you. "Who controls the food supply, controls the people". This statement has been made by Henry Kissinger many years ago, and we are starting to see how the Moloch and Baal worshipers are creating a food shortage in order to control every person on the planet. This has been confirmed by a dream given to Vicki Goforth Parnell called "The Mark", where she saw how people would gladly accept the Mark of the Beast to eat and feed their families.00:00 Globalists are Taking over the Food System08:46 Revealing God’s Treasure13:08 Food Security is Undermined by Patentable Food16:40 Bill Gates on Droughts and Farms20:12 Global Grain Stock23:47 The Mark30:32 Genetically Modified Food35:41 One World Food Store38:30 Norway to Track all Food Purchases39:30 Joseph’s KitchenVisit us online at:Thank you for supporting our Ministry:For Tithes and Offerings please visit:Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy ClubTo buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:Promo Code: Mention Prophecy ClubOrder "Revealing God's Truth" DVD & Book here:Order Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:Become a Ministry Member here:Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:Email Pastor Stan:Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"Now Shipping:Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:EMP Shields:Promo Code: ProphecyBerkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112