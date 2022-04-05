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Why Request A DMV Hearing? - DUI Law Firm Denver
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40 views • April 05, 2022
Emilio De Simone, a DUI Defense Attorney in Denver discusses why we request a DMV hearing.
We almost always request a DMV hearing and we primarily do it for two reasons:
1. If there is no hearing, you lose your license no questions asked. We believe that you shouldn't lose your license without a fight.
2. We generally request that the officer be present because it gives us an opportunity to question the officer and get a feel for what he will be like if and when we go to trial. And of course if he doesn't show up its an easy win.
Learn more about DMV Hearing in Denver here https://duilawfirmdenver.com/dui-denver/dmv-hearing-denver-colorado/
We have an in-depth blog post about this topic here https://duilawfirmdenver.com/why-request-a-dmv-hearing/
We almost always request a DMV hearing and we primarily do it for two reasons:
1. If there is no hearing, you lose your license no questions asked. We believe that you shouldn't lose your license without a fight.
2. We generally request that the officer be present because it gives us an opportunity to question the officer and get a feel for what he will be like if and when we go to trial. And of course if he doesn't show up its an easy win.
Learn more about DMV Hearing in Denver here https://duilawfirmdenver.com/dui-denver/dmv-hearing-denver-colorado/
We have an in-depth blog post about this topic here https://duilawfirmdenver.com/why-request-a-dmv-hearing/
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