Copyright © Doug Addison.
Posted as past of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/yom-kippur-rebooting-your-spiritual-life/
Prophet Doug Addison says, "This is a special message as today is a key Jewish holiday — Yom Kippur.
Although we are no longer under the Law of Moses, God still uses the Jewish calendar.
In this episode of Spirit Connection, I share the prophetic meaning of Yom Kippur and how The LORD reveals prophetic plans and strategies for your life in this season."
