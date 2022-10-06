Create New Account
Yom Kippur — Rebooting Your Spiritual Life
Posted as past of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/yom-kippur-rebooting-your-spiritual-life/

Prophet Doug Addison says, "This is a special message as today is a key Jewish holiday — Yom Kippur.

Although we are no longer under the Law of Moses, God still uses the Jewish calendar.

In this episode of Spirit Connection, I share the prophetic meaning of Yom Kippur and how The LORD reveals prophetic plans and strategies for your life in this season."

