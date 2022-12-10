How to Pray Like Jesus (Impact Others Now!) | Mark Finley - Sermon

How to pray like Jesus so your prayers can be more effective at reaching other people and so you can have a closer relationship with God. Jesus had 7 major incidences of prayer that we can learn from by studying the Bible. Watch and listen as Pastor Mark Finley speaks and teaches from the word of God about prayer.
➡️Sermon handout. https://hopelives365.com/optin-prayer...
➡️SUBSCRIBE- to HopeLives365 http://bit.ly/Subscribe_HopeLives365
💗DONATE through HopeLives365 website http://bit.ly/Donate_to_HopeLives365
➤QUESTIONS- Post in the comments section of this video
➤Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/HopeLives365/
➤Twitter- https://twitter.com/HopeLives365
➤Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/hopelives365/
➤Website- https://hopelives365.com/
➤Bible Course Website- https://hopelives365biblestudy.com/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.