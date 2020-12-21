BIDEN, CHINA'S PUPPET ELECT ** - Arrest the Traitors and Prepare for the Invaders - Man in America

** Di Dongsheng: How the Deep State Treats and Fights with Trump



Rumble

-- We all know that the CCP expert, professor Di Dongsheng has become very famous in the past few days after President Trump tweeted his speech, in which he boasted about how the CCP could fix everything in the US before Trump was elected, as it had its own people at the “top”, etc.

The CCP is opening up its financial markets to show goodwill to Biden, as it can't fix Trump via Wall Street. The CCP also wants foreign players to cultivate the CCP's own "tree" in its own backyard. Why was the CCP able to fix every trouble with the US in no time before 2016? Because it has its own people at the top of America's core inner circle of power & influence.

These are some of the main points made by Di Dongsheng, Vice Dean of the School of International Relations, Renmin University of China, Vice Director and Secretary of the Center for Foreign Strategic Studies of China on Nov. 28, in Shanghai, China.

The theme of the event was "Will China's Opening up of its Financial Sector Attract Wall Street Wolf?

Zhang Zhizhen, Former President of the Asian Development Bank and former Director of the International Department of the Central Bank of the Communist Party of China, Ding Yifan, Deputy Director of the World Development Institute of the Development Research Center of the State Council of China, and Yao Yang, President of the National Development Research Institute of Peking University, also participated in this event.

#ChineseFinancialMarket #Trump #Biden