YouTube CEO Quits As FEDS Get Ready To Drop The Hammer On Censorship
Published 18 hours ago |

MIRRORED from Redacted

Feb 19, 2023 

The CEO of YouTube Susan Wojcicki announced that she will step down. She says that she wants to focus on her family, health and personal projects.  That’s nice for her but she may still have to testify before the House Judiciary Committee to comply with recent subpoenas about “censorship” collaboration. Under Wojcicki, YouTube has been one of the strictest platforms for censorship and we've never been given reasons why. She has named YouTube Chief Product Officer Neal Mohan to replace her. Will we get answers from him?

