© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mike Lindell - Absolute Proof Election Was Stolen
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
291 views • February 06, 2021
If you are short on time, begin watching at 1:36. Everyone on the Planet Earth needs to see this. The Deep State didn't kill enough people.
Big questions... What do you and I do now? What will our children have if we don't do anything? The responsibility for truth and justice lies in the people. Cry aloud and spare not.
With no apologies,
Phil Hudok -
If society survives, it will be time to investigate an arbitration award (Bill of Peace/Treaty of Peace) that was done on behalf of all Americans. All men are heirs of the creator, not puppets of the corporation (fictions).
Big questions... What do you and I do now? What will our children have if we don't do anything? The responsibility for truth and justice lies in the people. Cry aloud and spare not.
With no apologies,
Phil Hudok -
If society survives, it will be time to investigate an arbitration award (Bill of Peace/Treaty of Peace) that was done on behalf of all Americans. All men are heirs of the creator, not puppets of the corporation (fictions).
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.