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THE PRELUDE TO THE BOWL JUDGEMENTS
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36 views • September 12, 2020
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Revelation 15:1-8. What John saw next was great and wonderful. He saw in heaven 7 angels. These angels controlled the 7 last troubles that came upon the world. These will be times of awful trouble and pain, because God will be angry. God will be angry because people refused to accept his love. God will be angry because people became very wicked. And God will be angry because people worshiped the beast and his image instead of God.
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
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