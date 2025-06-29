The Future of Iran in Bible Prophecy

Is Iran (biblical Persia) preparing to fulfill its end-time role? Join Evangelical Press Associatiion Members, David Paxton & JD Williams In this gripping episode. Tonight at 8:30pm ET/7:30 CT they explore Iran’s place in Bible prophecy—past, present, and still to come—through the lens of Scripture and conservative Christian eschatology. From the Gog-Magog War of Ezekiel 38–39 to the judgments on Elam in Jeremiah 49 and Isaiah 21, Iran is clearly marked for divine attention in the last days. This episode dives deep into six major prophecies involving Iran, revealing how modern alliances with Russia, Turkey, and terror proxies like Hezbollah may be fulfilling ancient texts right before our eyes. 🕊️ In this episode: • Iran’s role as Persia in the Gog-Magog War (Ezekiel 38) • Proxy influence in the possible Psalm 83 conflict • The judgment of Elam: Is a nuclear incident prophesied? • Isaiah’s burden against Elam and Babylon—future fulfillment? • Could Iran’s chaos open the door for the Antichrist? • Is Iran part of Revelation’s Kings of the East? We also break down a prophetic timeline assessing which events have already begun—and which are still on the horizon. If you’re watching current events in the Middle East and wondering what’s next in God’s prophetic calendar, this is the episode you can’t afford to miss. #BibleProphecy #IranInProphecy #GogMagogWar #Ezekiel38 #EndTimes #PersiaInTheBible #ElamJudgment #Psalm83 #Antichrist #Daniel927 #KingsOfTheEast #RevelationProphecy #ChristianEschatology #MiddleEastProphecy #LastDays