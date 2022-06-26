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World Council Health Meeting On 5G Wireless Dangers On Zoom Gets Hacked LIVE During Dr. Pri Bandara's Presentation Permanently Deleting Her Slides. This is the best thing a hacker could have done to draw attention into the matter and if the bothered to censor the doctor, then it means there is something here. The information is out there to be collected and read.There are ways to protect against EMF and 5G pollution, learn more here: https://dq271.isrefer.com/go/pendant/AUL651/