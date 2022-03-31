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Azov Nazi base Destroyed
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585 views • March 31, 2022
"Units of combined detachments of the DPR and Russian Armed Forces destroyed another Azov Nazi base while cleaning up the left bank of Mariupol. The captured weapons, ammunition and equipment will be used in the liberation of towns in the Donetsk People's Republic captured by Kiev's militants."
- Essence of Time International
- Essence of Time International
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