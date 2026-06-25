Israel refuses to withdraw troops from southern Lebanon despite ceasefire deal - Netanyahu

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Israel refuses to withdraw troops from southern Lebanon despite ceasefire deal
Israeli forces will remain in the security zone in southern Lebanon and continue fighting, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated.
💬 "You have complete freedom of action to eliminate any threat to our soldiers or to the residents of the north," he told IDF soldiers.
Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon is a condition of the final agreement between Iran and the US – and a red line for Iran, the IRIB agency previously stated.