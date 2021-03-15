Syria: Illegal fuel markets in Aleppo province targeted again

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The Turkish Defense Ministry finally officially reacted to the recent series of drone, missile, artillery and other kind of strikes that devastated oil smuggling infrastructure created by its proxies in northern Syria.
Expectedly, Ankara claimed that the ‘coward Assad regime’ is just attacking civilians.
Commenting on the March 14 strike, the Turksih military alleged that ballistic missiles were fired from the Kuweires air base in Aleppo and struck Al-Bab and Jarablus towns. The strike, Ankara claimed, “targeted civilian settlements and fuel tankers… civilians were wounded”.
The Turkish side lied not only about the type of targets struck by missile launches, but also about their locations. In fact, oil smuggling infrastructure controlled by Turkish-backed militants are located outside the mentioned towns.
In its comments, the Turkish military also claimed that it carried out ‘retaliatory strikes’ on Kuweires air base. The impact of these strikes remain unclear.
Source : https://southfront.org/turkey-cries-foul-about-fate-of-oil-smuggling-infrastructure-pounded-by-syrian-missiles/
Video Mirrored https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I25t0JcCeDg
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