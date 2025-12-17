Investigating Lyme Disease’s Potential Military Origins

President Trump has signed the 2026 National Defense Authorization Act, mandating a Government Accountability Office investigation into whether the U.S. military weaponized ticks between 1945 and 1972—and whether those experiments are linked to the spread of Lyme disease.





Inspired by Chris Newby’s controversial book Bitten: The Secret History of Lyme Disease and Biological Weapons, the probe revisits claims from late Lyme disease expert Dr. Willie Burgdorfer and shifts focus to the mysterious Plum Island research facility, just miles from Lyme, Connecticut.





