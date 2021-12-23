We have a Serious Dilemma

This notice was provided to the agents of COUNTY OF NEVADA on December 14th, 2021.



"The pain to my heart and to everyone sitting here is your utter willingness to ignore, your utter willingness to not listen. I don't want to insult you, but it looks like from our position that you are 1) wearing earmuffs or 2) you are on an agenda that we cannot cancel. Why would that be the case? Why would you not want to listen to the people who you claim to represent?"



"We the People put you in that chair. We the People will take you out. And today you have been served notice of our intention to remove you."