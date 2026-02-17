Questioning Authority and Vaccine Schedules, an interview with Dr. Bryan Ardis, Dr. Ed Group, Dr. Henry Ealy, and Dr. Jana Schmidt

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
When did we start waiting for permission to protect our own health? The real shift begins when you stop outsourcing decisions to “authority” and start asking better questions. Your body. Your children. Your responsibility. Empowerment isn’t rebellion — it’s awareness. Are you thinking for yourself yet?
