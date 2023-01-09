"Woke" Infiltration of Evangelical Churches a Threat to America, Too

The rapid infiltration of evangelical churches and seminaries by "woke" forces hostile to biblical truth and morality is a threat not just to Christianity, but even to the nation itself, explains Cornerstone World Outreach Church Pastor Cary Gordon in this interview on Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine's Alex Newman. Pastor Gordon, writer behind the important documentary Enemies Within the Church, explains that as heresy and lies such as the "social justice Gospel" increasingly permeate the American church, it will be impossible to sustain the Christian civilization. Even historically conservative evangelical seminaries, institutions and denominations are now faced with this existential threat. But it's not too late to turn it around.





