© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WA. State Vax Mandate - Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crew left some parting words.
Follow
0
Share
Report
160 views • October 14, 2021
As they stand to be fired on Monday, thanks to Governor GovInslee's vaccine mandate, one Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crew left some parting words.
"11%" of state workers are unvaccinated. Services have already suffered, though Inslee says otherwise.
"11%" of state workers are unvaccinated. Services have already suffered, though Inslee says otherwise.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.