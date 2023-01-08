Create New Account
'Obscene': Calls to 'empower' youth to get gender affirmation treatment
Skynews Australia: Transgender Rachel Levine, US Assistant Secretary for Health,          

to empower you to get gender affirmation treatments. Popularity: 47,956 views on

Aug 8, 2022. Rachel said we do not want to limit their activity in sports. Even get gender affirmation treatment in their state. The lady interviewed was asked her opinion. She said it's obscene that such a high ranking person is saying this kind of stuff. Little children think all sorts of things because they are children. She shared how she felt as a child. Mirrored 


transgendergender affirmationsportd

