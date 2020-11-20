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11/20/20 #TuckerNewsSucks POTUS Battles Big Pharma/Med, Wins #StopDominion
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249 views • November 21, 2020
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11/20/2020: Today, POTUS death blow to Phrma/Med controlled by same MSM billionaires, Powell doubles down, Humanity sees the captured players, all of them compromised....
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice. It does not give election predictions or outcomes.
Get to Atlanta GA and fight for the Rep_blic:
https://www.stopthesteal.us/
Sidney Powell on Glen Beck- US white h a t s have the Server:
https://www.glennbeck.com/radio/lawye...
Release the Powell Kraken!
https://defendingtherepublic.org/
Our Constitutional Sheriffs fighting for the Republic:
https://cspoa.org/
President Trump Speech: America First Health Plan, New Reforms!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rMcLs...
Please sub to Golden State Times
SECDEF Miller and Under Sec Cohen-Watnik speech- bringing Special Operations Command under direct reporting to SECDEF:
https://www.defense.gov/Newsroom/Tran...
The Sherman's Murder new evidence in Toronto:
https://newsakmi.com/news/world/canad...
UBISOFT raided...
https://globalnews.ca/news/7461181/ma...
Goodman and David Hawkins on SERCO/Trudeau/Huawei:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pzeE6...
Please sub!
To purchase Tetrogen in the 72 hour 40% sale!
Https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
Code: free40%off
To support the channel:
paypal: [email protected]
subscribestar.com/you-are-free-tv
Thank you for supporting YAFTV and for PRAYING for POTUS, POWELL and the entire legal team. Especially praying for humanity while we fight for Freedom, worldwide!
WE ARE FREE!!! TGIF!!
92.1K subscribers
11/20/2020: Today, POTUS death blow to Phrma/Med controlled by same MSM billionaires, Powell doubles down, Humanity sees the captured players, all of them compromised....
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice. It does not give election predictions or outcomes.
Get to Atlanta GA and fight for the Rep_blic:
https://www.stopthesteal.us/
Sidney Powell on Glen Beck- US white h a t s have the Server:
https://www.glennbeck.com/radio/lawye...
Release the Powell Kraken!
https://defendingtherepublic.org/
Our Constitutional Sheriffs fighting for the Republic:
https://cspoa.org/
President Trump Speech: America First Health Plan, New Reforms!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rMcLs...
Please sub to Golden State Times
SECDEF Miller and Under Sec Cohen-Watnik speech- bringing Special Operations Command under direct reporting to SECDEF:
https://www.defense.gov/Newsroom/Tran...
The Sherman's Murder new evidence in Toronto:
https://newsakmi.com/news/world/canad...
UBISOFT raided...
https://globalnews.ca/news/7461181/ma...
Goodman and David Hawkins on SERCO/Trudeau/Huawei:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pzeE6...
Please sub!
To purchase Tetrogen in the 72 hour 40% sale!
Https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
Code: free40%off
To support the channel:
paypal: [email protected]
subscribestar.com/you-are-free-tv
Thank you for supporting YAFTV and for PRAYING for POTUS, POWELL and the entire legal team. Especially praying for humanity while we fight for Freedom, worldwide!
WE ARE FREE!!! TGIF!!
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