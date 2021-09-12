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Not my style of music but it does have a good message that needs to get out far and wide. Lots of truth bombs in this guys music.
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102 views • September 12, 2021
Not my style of music but it does have a good message that needs to get out far and wide. Lots of truth bombs in this guys music. He is a huge influence to the young people of this country and probably enemy #1 to the power elites for waking up the youth.
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