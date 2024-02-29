Marco Navarro-Génie | Canada Needs More Alberta

"Hard times create strong men. Strong men create good times. Good times create weak men. And, weak men create hard times"-G. Michael Hopf

Dr. Marco from Haultain Research Institute, joins me again to discuss our province and some of the current issues that we are dealing with.

I do feel that some of the issues that are coming up, are instigated by our federal government and left to the people of Alberta, we could come up with better solutions with less fear propaganda to also tackle, while searching for the best solution for Albertans.

We delve into the $10/day childcare plan that Quebec has had for a number of years and look at the issues that families are dealing with.

I wanted to talk to Dr. Marco about the federal dental plan as well as the NDP push for a national pharma care plan.

Part of the concern about the push coming from the feds around new programs(buy your vote with your tax dollars)is that it creates a nanny-like society. The government is always the go-to and it takes away the independent thinker, solver of issues.

Alberta is a bit of a rebel when it comes to that entrepreneur type attitude. We like to do it ourselves and have as little government involvement in our lives.

This maybe why the Trudeau regime has such a hard time letting this bird fly.

https://haultainresearch.org/





https://mnghaultain.substack.com/





Email: [email protected]





X: @haultain_org





Canada's COVID: The Story of a Pandemic Moral Panic

Book: https://a.co/d/1icurKH