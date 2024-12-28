Has MAHA Movement Been Infiltrated? Christmas Celebrated for 2000 Years! RC Special Episode 12/27/24

Tonight we will take a break from our regular news cycle programming as both Leah and Michelle are back in studio together! We will discuss a recent podcast with Dr. Mary Talley Bowden and Dr. Jack Kruse as they questioned rising health star Calley Means, asking if the Make America Healthy Again movement has been hijacked. Christmas isn't over! Ever heard of the 12 days of Christmas? Join us as we sing some more Christmas carols and tell of Christmases from past to present and discover just who the real St Nick was! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/has-maha-been-infiltrated/





