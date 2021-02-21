© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How to Unplug
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
51 views • February 21, 2021
Short video on how to unplug from distracting, addictive, anxiety-producing social media, the Internet, cable news and other modern media and devices.
Main points in order:
1. Why unplug
2. Banish computers, smartphones and other devices from your bedroom.
3. Turn off screens at least an hour before going to sleep.
4. Wait at least one half hour before turning on screens when wake up.
5. Avoid smartphone use.
6. Avoid/minimize other mobile device use such as laptops.
7. Take social media apps and other non-essential apps off smartphone. Turn off all notifications except messages from live friends, family, and colleagues.
8. Don't watch fear/outrage cable news, television, and other video sources such as Fox News, CNN, and MSNBC. If something makes you fear, hate, scorn or ridicule some other group, stop watching.
9. Completely unplug from computers and Internet one day (or more) per week. Exercise, read a physical book, spend time with friends or family. (If possible)
10. Set aside limited time periods for 'bad news' or other difficult topics. Don't allow them to be 24/7.
11. Diversify away from centralized advertising funded sources such as Google and Facebook that use opaque algorithms and teams to manipulate search results or social media feeds.
Subscribe to our free Weekly Newsletter for articles and videos on practical mathematics, Internet Censorship, ways to fight back against censorship, and other topics by sending an email to: subscribe [at] mathematical-software.com
Avoid Internet Censorship by Subscribing to Our RSS News Feed: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/feed/
Legal Disclaimers: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/legal/
Support Us:
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/mathsoft
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/mathsoft
BitChute (Video): https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HGgoa2H3WDac/
Brighteon (Video): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mathsoft
LBRY (Video): https://lbry.tv/@MathematicalSoftware:5
Main points in order:
1. Why unplug
2. Banish computers, smartphones and other devices from your bedroom.
3. Turn off screens at least an hour before going to sleep.
4. Wait at least one half hour before turning on screens when wake up.
5. Avoid smartphone use.
6. Avoid/minimize other mobile device use such as laptops.
7. Take social media apps and other non-essential apps off smartphone. Turn off all notifications except messages from live friends, family, and colleagues.
8. Don't watch fear/outrage cable news, television, and other video sources such as Fox News, CNN, and MSNBC. If something makes you fear, hate, scorn or ridicule some other group, stop watching.
9. Completely unplug from computers and Internet one day (or more) per week. Exercise, read a physical book, spend time with friends or family. (If possible)
10. Set aside limited time periods for 'bad news' or other difficult topics. Don't allow them to be 24/7.
11. Diversify away from centralized advertising funded sources such as Google and Facebook that use opaque algorithms and teams to manipulate search results or social media feeds.
Subscribe to our free Weekly Newsletter for articles and videos on practical mathematics, Internet Censorship, ways to fight back against censorship, and other topics by sending an email to: subscribe [at] mathematical-software.com
Avoid Internet Censorship by Subscribing to Our RSS News Feed: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/feed/
Legal Disclaimers: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/legal/
Support Us:
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/mathsoft
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/mathsoft
BitChute (Video): https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HGgoa2H3WDac/
Brighteon (Video): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mathsoft
LBRY (Video): https://lbry.tv/@MathematicalSoftware:5
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.