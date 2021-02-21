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How to Unplug
Mathematical Software
Mathematical Software
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51 views • February 21, 2021
Short video on how to unplug from distracting, addictive, anxiety-producing social media, the Internet, cable news and other modern media and devices.

Main points in order:

1. Why unplug
2. Banish computers, smartphones and other devices from your bedroom.
3. Turn off screens at least an hour before going to sleep.
4. Wait at least one half hour before turning on screens when wake up.
5. Avoid smartphone use.
6. Avoid/minimize other mobile device use such as laptops.
7. Take social media apps and other non-essential apps off smartphone. Turn off all notifications except messages from live friends, family, and colleagues.
8. Don't watch fear/outrage cable news, television, and other video sources such as Fox News, CNN, and MSNBC. If something makes you fear, hate, scorn or ridicule some other group, stop watching.
9. Completely unplug from computers and Internet one day (or more) per week. Exercise, read a physical book, spend time with friends or family. (If possible)
10. Set aside limited time periods for 'bad news' or other difficult topics. Don't allow them to be 24/7.
11. Diversify away from centralized advertising funded sources such as Google and Facebook that use opaque algorithms and teams to manipulate search results or social media feeds.

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