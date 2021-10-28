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4,000 Year-Old ‘Book of Two Ways’ An Ancient Egyptian Guide to the Afterlife [27.10.2021]
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84 views • October 28, 2021
In a highly decorated tomb in Middle Egypt Egyptologists have discovered the oldest copy of what appears to be the world’s first illustrated book, a 4,000-year-old copy of the “Book of Two Ways,” an ancient Egyptian guide to the afterlife thought to be a precursor to the “Book of the Dead.” The text, which predates previously known versions by almost half a century, and contains spells and incantations, was found on the remains of the Middle Kingdom coffin of a previously unknown royal lady called Ankh. But is it really the oldest version of the Book of Two Ways? One scholar is adamant that it is not.
12,104 views Premiered 17 hours ago
Zohar StarGate Ancient Discoveries
475K subscribers
https://youtu.be/_1CfGzjE-K0
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8UexTu0pRdzJU83eLXGPIA
12,104 views Premiered 17 hours ago
Zohar StarGate Ancient Discoveries
475K subscribers
https://youtu.be/_1CfGzjE-K0
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8UexTu0pRdzJU83eLXGPIA
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