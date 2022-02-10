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The Stew Peters Show 02. 09. 22. COMPLETE SHOW
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
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3 views • February 10, 2022
Master Demonic Depopulation With 5G, GAB Marketplace Launch, Ask Dr. Jane, Cali Gov. Zacky

Wednesday on the Stew Peters Show, California's best bet to expel communism and once again become a great beacon of freedom has emerged. Leo Zacky, of the proud poultry Zacky Farms is running for Governor in California, and joined Stew to share his plan to free the state.
The U.S. government has taken the Patriot Act to a whole new draconian level. Under the guidance of Joe Biden's handlers, the Department of Homeland Security is currently getting their chess pieces in place to treat anyone right of Rachel Maddow like Osama Bin Laden.
Biotech analyst Karen Kingston joined Stew on Wednesday to share an even more shocking detail from this new draconian push. The DHS is also now considering those who question the safety of 5G to be too dangerous to live and breathe freely outside of the DC gulags. Worse, it appears the government is secretly testing the very theory they claim to be crazy: the radioactive impact of 5G telecommunications waves.
Andrew Torba, Founder and C.E.O of Gab, launched a new way to shop for the things you need without funding satanist companies that use your funds against you! Gab Marketplace is live, and its ready for Christians to jump on right now.
And, Dr. Jane Ruby answered vital questions from the audience, including the impact of antibody dependent enhancement and breast feeding after vaccination.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy