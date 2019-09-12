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MARINES – LIVE FIRE! Gatling GUNS & ROCKETS firing from Huey helicopters! (Training NOT combat.)
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38 views • September 12, 2019
MARINES – LIVE FIRE! Gatling GUNS & ROCKETS firing from UH-1Y Huey helicopters! (Please note: this was a U.S. Marines training exercise NOT actual combat footage.)
The machines guns featured were the GAU-17/A Gatling minigun and the fully automatic GAU-21 .50-caliber. The rockets used were of course Hydra 70s.
The exercise took place in a location in South East Asia as forward deployed U.S. forces and their allies remain battle ready to deter or halt any potential aggression created by the ever prowling Chinese tiger.
...and thank you for visiting the Ultimate Military Channel. We aim to visually educate and entertain by providing our viewers with timely, highest quality, globally sourced military media.
We'll cover the gamut of contemporary military incidents, developments, hardware and trends.
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The machines guns featured were the GAU-17/A Gatling minigun and the fully automatic GAU-21 .50-caliber. The rockets used were of course Hydra 70s.
The exercise took place in a location in South East Asia as forward deployed U.S. forces and their allies remain battle ready to deter or halt any potential aggression created by the ever prowling Chinese tiger.
...and thank you for visiting the Ultimate Military Channel. We aim to visually educate and entertain by providing our viewers with timely, highest quality, globally sourced military media.
We'll cover the gamut of contemporary military incidents, developments, hardware and trends.
And we'd of course love to have you as a subscriber.
Thanks again,
UMC
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