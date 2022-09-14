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TvNI = Truth vs. NEW$ INC. - 9-11 Authoritative SPECIAL -- to Archive, Save and SHARE, 2nd hour. Sept. 13
Donald Grahn / Truth vs. NEW$
Donald Grahn / Truth vs. NEW$
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9/11 - Just the Facts, Man! Know and Remember the Facts and Evidence of this historical hellacious treasonous terror attack. - not reliving eyewitness impressions and personal stories.

This hour is brought to you by the Author/Editor of the "bible of 9/11" - Dr. James H Fetzer - and his 17 dedicated discipled professor/authors.

This show, and his profound history book, "America Nuked on 9/11" should be featured in every Non-Fiction section of Every Library in this land. You, as a freedom and truth loving American, should have this book on your coffee table to be read - even just 1 page at a time - as a reminder of why our country has degenerated since 2001 (at least).

SAVE - and - SHARE this 21st Anniversary SPECIAL 9/11 program for Posterity, bro.


Truth vs. NEW$ 2nd hr. - our 9/11 Special (13 September 2022) with Prof. James Fetzer, Don Grahn, Scott Bennett, and David Kenney.

We review the events of 9/11 (but only in general) and some of the excellent presentations and discussions thereof that are available on the internet, especially here on my BitChute channel.

James Corbett wins the prize for the most succinct summation of the events of that day and how they were subsequently addressed (cover-up) by the Bush/Cheney admin, which is not surprising since Cheney appears to have been the executive director of events on the ground (and air) that day from a bunker beneath the White House. The same guy (VP) was responsible for the rise of Fauci, who is not actually a medical expert but a bio-weapons national security official, which we were never told and how will be responsible for more deaths than any other future in human history.

Biden players are being required to turn over their correspondence with the social media giants, with whom they were colluding to manage the flow of "disinformation", which is anything they did not want the public to know.

10 more "environmentally friendly" helpful alternatives to the use of electricity!

 Also, why Michelle O. wears very baggy pants when leaving a ritzy hotel with a suite that runs $30,000 a night.

Keywords
attacktreasonhistory911fetzertowersterroristneoconsmossadinside jobmissileswtcairplanesshanksvillepolitics and current eventsnew yorkexposives
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