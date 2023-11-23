Create New Account
Army gathering blown up and other Israeli losses by Hezbollah
The Prisoner
Published 17 hours ago

Hezbollah troops targeted and blew up Israeli army gathering places in buildings with ATGM in the north near the border with Lebanon. Hezbollah also announced an infographic of the latest Israeli losses during the 46 days of the operation.

