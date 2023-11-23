Army gathering blown up and other Israeli losses by Hezbollah

Hezbollah troops targeted and blew up Israeli army gathering places in buildings with ATGM in the north near the border with Lebanon. Hezbollah also announced an infographic of the latest Israeli losses during the 46 days of the operation.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.