Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine





▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.





💥Russian Aerospace Forces precision weapons have hit a temporary deployment point of foreign mercenary near Zolochev, Kharkov Region. Over 100 militants from Poland as well as Germany have been killed and over 50 wounded.





💥High-precision air-based missiles have disabled 2 traction power substations near Apostolovo and Sinelnikovo railway stations, Dnepropetrovsk Region.

💥As a result of strike of the Russian Aerospace Forces on combat positions of 63rd Mechanized Brigade of AFU near Belogorka and Lozovoye in Kherson Region, 105th and 107th battalions of this brigade suffered losses of over 160 nationalists.





💥Artillery strike of the Russian Troops near Mar'inka in Donetsk People's Republic has eliminated over 70 per cent of 3rd battalion's personnel from 66th Mechanized Brigade of AFU.





💥High-precision weapons strikes of the Russian Aerospace Forces against combat positions of 53rd Mechanized and 68th Infantry-Engineering Brigades of AFU have destroyed more than 260 nationalists near Ugledar, Vodyanoye and Dobrovol'e in Donetsk People's Republic.





💥In Soledar direction, more than 50 per cent of the personnel and military equipment of 15th Battalion of 58th AFU Motorized Infantry Brigade have been eliminated as a result of offensive actions and fire on combat positions.





💥Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery strikes continue against military facilities in Ukraine.





▫️Command posts of 112th Territorial Defence Brigade near Artemovsk, 60th Infantry Brigade near Osokorovka in Kherson Region, as well as personnel, weapons and military equipment, including those of nationalist battalions, in Merefa in Kharkov Region, Konstantinovka in Donetsk People's Republic, Nikolaev and Velikomikhailovka in Dnepropetrovsk Region have been hit.





▫️Missile and artillery weapons depot near Zaichevskoye, Nikolaev Region, 3 ammunition depots near Kramatorsk and Konstantinovka, in Donetsk People's Republic, and 2 fuel depots for military equipment near Chuguev and Kovyagi in Kharkov Region.





💥As part of counter-battery warfare, 1 platoon of Ukrainian MSTA-B artillery mounts has been hit near Maiorsk, Donetsk People's Republic.





▫️In addition, 3 platoons of Grad multiple-launch rocket systems near Zvanovka, Soledar and Zaitsevo and 4 platoons of Giatsint-B artillery mounts and 3 platoons of D-30 howitzers at firing positions near Seversk, Artemovsk, Panteleimonovka, Georgieivka, Novoselka, Krestische in Donetsk People's Republic and Novoaleksandrovka in Kherson Region have been suppressed.





💥Russian air defence means have shot down 3 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near Mar'inka, Donetsk People's Republic, Chervonoye, Kherson Region, and Udy, Kharkov Region.





▫️In addition, 2 shells for multiple rocket launchers have been intercepted near Novotroitskoye in Donetsk People's Republic.





📊In total, 267 Ukrainian airplanes and 148 helicopters, 1,741 unmanned aerial vehicles, 365 anti-aircraft missile systems, 4,311 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 799 multiple launch rocket systems, 3,304 field artillery and mortars, as well as 4,891 units of special military vehicles were destroyed during the operation.