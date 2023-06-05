Quo Vadis

June 4, 2023

In this video we share Saint Michael the Archangel's Message to Luz de Maria for June 2, 2023.

Beloved children of the Most Holy Trinity:

BY DIVINE WILL I COME TO YOU AND I INVITE YOU TO BE ONE WITH THE WILL OF GOD.

ONLY IN GOD's Will WILL YOU FIND THE TRUE LIFE.

Be docile, charitable, live without losing hope and annul yourselves so that your brothers and sisters shine.

Be those who bear witness to fraternity knowing that the one who forgives is forgiven, the one who loves his brothers is loved by the Most Holy Trinity and by Our Queen and Mother of the Last Times.

Be more spiritual, in this way you will bring the Divine Light to those who live in darkness and to those who find themselves lost along paths impregnated with sacrilege against Our King and Lord Jesus Christ and against Our Queen and Mother.

SO Many ACT CONTRARY TO the DIVINE LOVE, and are DIRECTED BY THE HORDES OF SATAN.

This generation has risen up against Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, against Our Queen and Mother and everything that is order, morality, respect for the Gift of life, fidelity, fraternity and against the innocence of children.

SONS and Daughters OF THE Most Holy TRINITY MUST Atone FOR THE OFFENSES OF THIS GENERATION.

You are entering the final moment of warning and disasters occur everywhere without stopping.

Many countries suffer because of nature, bad acts and the bad deeds of human creatures against their fellow men.

Pray, children of the Most Holy Trinity, pray, the disease appears as a shadow spreading across the Earth.

Pray, children of the Holy Trinity, pray, stay prepared, the earth shakes with force.

Pray children of the Most Holy Trinity, pray before suffering so much that comes to humanity to weaken them as a preparation for the presentation of the Antichrist.

GIVE GOD WHAT IS GOD'S: HONOR AND GLORY.

Be grateful and do not forget the medicines given by the Father's House to combat unknown diseases.

In this final stretch, beloved children of the Most Holy Trinity will find brothers on the side of the road waiting for a friendly hand to lift them out of the mud.

Be that hand, that full of love for God and neighbor, help the helpless.

YOU MUST UNDERSTAND THAT AT THIS MOMENT CHARITY IS THE WEAPON OF THE CHILDREN OF GOD.

NOTHING IS PROPERTY OF YOU. . .

WHATEVER IS GIVEN IS PROPERTY OF THE Most Holy TRINITY.

The works, the missions, the prayers, everything that the laity offer to the Most Holy Trinity and to Our Queen and Mother, they must offer to Whom deserves all the honor and glory for ever and ever.

What they offer to Our Queen and Mother is an act of love, devotion, and veneration for the Queen of Heaven.

THE MORE HUMBLE You ARE, THE MORE BLESSINGS You WILL RECEIVE, THE MORE GIFTS AND VIRTUES.

This is the moment of the hearts of flesh, of the children of the Most Holy Trinity who keep you in the first place.

In the firmament, the celestial bodies, the elements and everything created fulfill the function for which they were created, and the human creature?

Children of the Most Holy Trinity, to pronounce this Name, you must remain aware of such great majesty.

Faith, Hope, Charity is heard on high!

GET READY, WHAT SEEMED FAR IS NO LONGER FAR.

THE ANGEL OF PEACE WILL BRING YOU PEACE, NOT WHAT MAN THINKS IS PEACE, BUT TRUE PEACE; WHICH COMES FROM OUR KING AND LORD JESUS ​​CHRIST.

I bless you children of the Most Holy Trinity.

Saint Michael the Archangel.

The following COMMENTARY comes FROM LUZ DE MARÍA:

Brothers and Sisters:

In this solemnity dedicated to the Holy Trinity, let us become aware of this unique Mystery.

Three Persons in one true God, to whom in adoration we as humanity must offer ourselves worthily.

Brothers and sisters, God is love; Jesus Christ is love; the Holy Spirit is love and we as human creatures, what response do we give?

The Most Holy Trinity is love; we need to be love so that the Divine Lover has someone to love him.

Saint Michael the Archangel has expressed to me that:

On the Sunday dedicated to the Most Holy Trinity, those who come to receive Christ in the Holy Eucharist will receive more ability to be fraternal and to understand that we work for the Kingdom of God, and its owner is God himself.

Brothers and sisters, let us give everything, let us work for the Kingdom of God, not for personal ego.

Amen.

Thank you for supporting my channel.

May God bless you and keep you!

Our Lady, Queen of Peace, pray for us!

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kyv0dlUXj7I