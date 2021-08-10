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Dr. Brian Proctor from Mckinney Texas About COVID19 Treatment
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50 views • August 10, 2021
"It's my understanding that a lot of people are trying to get to the truth about Hydroxychloroquine. So I wanted to suggest, respectfully, that there's a much, much bigger issue here that I think a lot of physicians haven't really talked about to get out to the public. Most commentators on TV and doctors discuss in-patient treatment and I don't think that's the answer here. I think out-patient is the answer...
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