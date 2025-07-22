FLORIDA SURGEON GENERAL SPEAKS AGAINST ⚕ COVID-19 ₥RNA VACCINES [CURBSTOMPING THE COVIDIOCRACY]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo spoke Thursday in support of guidelines that no longer recommend COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children and pregnant women.
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oCzkM1hvxcc
https://www.fox13news.com/news/florida-surgeon-general-holds-news-conference-tampa-covid-19-vaccine-recommendations-children