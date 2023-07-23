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MEN’S HEALTH: The War on Testosterone with Dobrynja from Primal Thrive | Pt1. #061
Laurence Easeman
Laurence Easeman
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70 views • July 23, 2023

MEN’S HEALTH: The War on Testosterone with Dobrynja from Primal Thrive | Pt1. #061

To access Part 2 and other premium content, support us by becoming one of our valued members: https://www.laurenceeaseman.com/

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On this episode, I’m joined by Men’s Health Coach Dobrynja from Primal Thrive. Dobrynja has helped 300+ men reclaim high testosterone, reverse hair loss, and cure erectile dysfunction. On the show he shares his expertise on men’s health and testosterone and gives practical advice and tips on what you can do to improve your health, well being and your love life!

In Part 1, we talk about the collapse in testosterone levels, why it’s happening, signs and symptoms of low testosterone, TRT, the power of fasting and Leaky Gut Syndrome.

Highlights we cover include:

00:00:00 Intro

00:02:30 The collapse of testosterone in men

00:03:00 How Dobrynja discovered the power of testosterone

00:05:20 Why testosterone levels are collapsing

00:09:00 Microplastics in the food chain – what’s the answer?

00:10:30 Endocrine disruptors and symptoms

00:13:00 Prevention

00:16:35 How to detox

00:17:59 Healing diet vs maintenance diet

00:19:00 RFK Jr and TRT

00:23:45 History and benefits of fasting

00:27:30 Testosterone and fasting

00:28:33 How best to break a fast

00:33:58 Side effects of TRT

00:40:22 What is Leaky Gut Syndrome and impact on testosterone?

00:44:00 Benefits of fasting in nature


In Part 2, premium content for members only, we talk about real actionable solutions, tools and practices, what you can do to boost your testosterone levels, enhance your quality of life and thrive – and how to make your bigger balls!


Don’t miss it!

00:01:10 Baseline – where to start

00:01:55 What blood tests to ask for and why?

00:05:40 Types of tests to ask for

00:12:00 What to do with blood panel

00:15:00 Why bro-science is the best science

00:17:50 Peptides – Homeopathy of organs

00:21:38 Other methods to deploy

00:22:59 5 levels of stress

00:24:23 Importance of brotherhood & tobacco smoking

00:26:00 Why governments try to ban smoking

00:30:40 Smoking, cancer and treatment

00:32:20 How to grow bigger balls

00:34:00 Optimum testosterone diet

00:35:00 B12 and how best to get it

00:38:00 The importance of Vitamin D and the different ways to get it


Stay informed and inspired with my regular newsletter featuring updates on my content, tips on sovereign living, and a wealth of insightful material:⁠

https://www.laurenceeaseman.com/newsletter/


Connect with Dobrynja:


INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/primalthrive

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/PrimalBrah



Connect with Laurence


NEWSLETTER: https://laurenceeaseman.com/newsletter

SUPPORT US BY BECOMING A MEMBER: https://www.laurenceeaseman.com

RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/laurenceeaseman

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/Easeman_EWO

INSTAGRAM:https://www.instagram.com/laurence_easeman/

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/ewopodcast/

TELEGRAM: https://t.me/LaurenceEaseman


Keywords
healthfastingtestosterone
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