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Dott.Stefano Montanari: Causa Mortis, Bill Gates, Vaccini Genetici. Responsabilità e Risarcimenti
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10 views • November 17, 2020
La Corte suprema degli Stati Uniti nel 2011 ha stabilito che i vaccini non sono sicuri e che hanno creato danni e risarcimenti per più di 4 miliardi di dollari di cui le case farmecetiche non risponderanno grazie a una legge creata a hoc.
Questo video illustra la posizone del Dott.Stefano Montanari riguardo le reali cause e concause di morte generalmente e errorneamente refertate "da Covid - 19".
Fra le concause rientrano anche le vaccinazioni.
Pericolosità del vaccino a Rna ricombinante.
Video originale: Open Minds documentari
Questo video illustra la posizone del Dott.Stefano Montanari riguardo le reali cause e concause di morte generalmente e errorneamente refertate "da Covid - 19".
Fra le concause rientrano anche le vaccinazioni.
Pericolosità del vaccino a Rna ricombinante.
Video originale: Open Minds documentari
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